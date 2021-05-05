Itemizer-Observer report
MONMOUTH-INDEPENDENCE — The Monmouth-Independence History Project was launched in November with the goal of researching and bringing context to the diverse history of the Monmouth-Independence area and support a more culturally informed community through learning and conversation.
The project announced two resources released this month to help accomplish that mission: Historical compilations posted on Monmouth and Independence’s website and a rebroadcast of an Oregon Public Broadcasting episode of “The Oregon Story,” featuring stories about families from Independence. The episode first aired 20 years ago.
Links to Monmouth/Independence history
Two compilations that make it easier for people to learn about the history of Monmouth and Independence are now available on the websites of the two cities.
“It has been nearly 20 years since Scott McArthur published his book about Monmouth’s history and even longer for a history of Independence,” said Kyle Jansson, who is facilitating the efforts of the Monmouth-Independence History Project. “The timeline and the list of historical research resources build upon the work of previous historians such as Scott McArthur. More importantly, they will help people benefit from the work of historians during the past 20 years and the large amount of historical information now available in digital form.”
The history timeline highlights more than 75 events: murders, controversial race and political issues, institutional milestones, population changes, varied accomplishments, and national developments that had direct local impacts.
There are more than 40 historical research resources listed, many of which people can look though internet links in the document. These include archives, newspapers, oral histories, oral and video presentations, and public records.
The M-I History Project began in November following a request by a human rights task force appointed last summer by Independence Mayor John McArdle and Monmouth Mayor Cecelia Koontz.
The task force made several recommendations to identify and address issues of systemic racism in Independence and Monmouth.
They wanted to know more about how a culture of racial bias had grown historically in the community.
“We have a couple of other projects in the planning stage, and a long list of suggestions for other projects,” said Jansson. “Many people have provided input so far, and I especially want to thank the cities of Independence and Monmouth and Western Oregon University’s library archives for their help.”
Both the timeline and the history resources list will be updated periodically. Suggestions for additions to them, and requests for additional information, can be sent to the M-I History Project at mihistoryproject@gmail.com.
Links to the timeline and historical resources:
Independence: www.ci.independence.or.us/historic/local-history.
Monmouth: www.ci.monmouth.or.us/pview.aspx?id=4750&catid=55.
View “The Oregon Story”
Twenty years ago, families from Independence were featured in an Oregon Public Broadcasting episode of “The Oregon Story.”
Western Independence Monmouth Public Education Government TV (WIMPEG) will rebroadcast the episode “Agricultural Workers” from the “The Oregon Story” series on EZVideo channels 20 and 21 at noon and at 7:07 p.m. every day throughout May.
WIMPEG is a community access channel operating under an intergovernmental agreement between the cities of Monmouth and Independence and WOU.
The broadcast is part of an effort of the Monmouth-Independence History Project.
Some community members featured in the episode are still in the area.
Later this year, the M-I History Project will record interviews with them and others that will highlight the historic changes in their lives and the lives of agricultural workers today.
For more information or to share stories with the Monmouth-Independence History Project, email mihistoryproject@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.