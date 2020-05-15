MONMOUTH — Michael Edward Alfrey, 28, was arrested May 15 in Tigard on charges related to a May 14 robbery in Monmouth.
Alfrey is charged with third-degree robbery and second-degree theft.
Monmouth police responded to a robbery that occurred at Washington Federal Bank, 523 Main St. E., at 9:50 a.m. on May 14.
A male on foot went to the drive-thru window and demanded money, according to a MPD news release. The man did not brandish a weapon but did make threats to kill the bank employee, the release states.
He left the area on foot east through the Shell gas station.
Officers searched the area for several hours, following tips from businesses and citizens as to the suspect’s possible direction of travel.
Officers recovered evidence, including video and photos of the suspect, who officers identified as Alfrey.
Officers continued to search for Alfrey but he was not immediately located.
Alfrey was arrested the following day in Tigard with the assistance of the FBI.
He was lodged without incident at the Polk County Jail.
Monmouth PD was assisted by the Independence Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI during this incident.
