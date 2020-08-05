MONMOUTH — The city of Monmouth is asking for the public’s feedback on a proposed stormwater utility.
Currently, the city uses the street fund to pay for stormwater-related items such as maintenance and replacement of stormwater pipes, leaf pick up and street sweeping, all of which help prevent localized flooding.
Creating a stormwater utility — which would be somewhere between $11 and $17 per month — would free up money in the street fund for items related to vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian transportation. The street fund’s revenue source is gas tax.
“All that money would no longer be shared with the stormwater utility,” said Russ Cooper, public works director.
The revenue from the gas tax is not keeping pace with the increased costs for street services, he said. The city hired consultant FCS Group a couple of years ago to help establish the stormwater utility.
“There was a big push for outreach,” Cooper said. “An open house at Yeasty Beastie was well attended.”
The consultants also reached out for one-on-one interactions with local businesses and developers, Cooper said.
“At least 40 other cities in Oregon have established stormwater utilities,” Cooper said. “We’re not on the front end of doing this.”
He said they plan to take an ordinance to city council at their Aug. 18 work session.
Interim City Manager Chad Olsen said they’re looking to have the ordinance on the business agenda for the first meeting in September.
“We want to make sure the city council has plenty of opportunity to vet the service level and fee,” Olsen said.
The city has dedicated a page on its site to the stormwater utility with links to frequently asked questions, the consultant’s presentations and councilor contact information.
For more information, visit the city's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.