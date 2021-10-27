On Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, Myrl Elwyn Thiesies went to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 90.
Myrl will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his wife of 65 years, Virginia; his four children Diane Thompson (Charlie), Debra MacCracken, Denise Dreger (Chris Collinson), and Douglas Thiesies (Dixie).
Myrl was blessed with seven grandchildren Quinten, Cynthia, Anne, Jordan, Nathan, Lauren and Ryan; and three (and a half) great-grandchildren, Persie, Azriel, and Calvin. Myrl was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Nettie; and his brother Don. Myrl was born on the family farm in Salt Creek, Oregon, on Jan. 5, 1931. Many of his closest friends remain those who grew up with him on neighboring farms and with whom he went to church and school.
He accepted Jesus as his saviour at the age of seven and met Virginia through the Salt Creek Baptist Church youth group. Their first date, exactly five years before their wedding date, was attending the Billy Graham Crusade in Portland.
After graduating from Dallas High School, he attended Biola University in California, and then continued to North American Baptist Seminary in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he received his Master of Divinity.
Myrl entered the ministry with Virginia at his side after their marriage on Aug. 10, 1956. He whole-heartedly and humbly pastored congregations in Paul, Idaho; Spokane, Odessa and Renton, Washington; and McClusky and Rosenfeld, North Dakota, as well as various interim positions.
Myrl’s appreciation of the beauty and wonder of God’s creation influenced his hobbies of painting and wood carving. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved “critters” of all shapes and sizes, and stories abound of his “rescuing” and bringing home wildlife.
Myrl was an athlete and enjoyed participating in many different sports and games. He loved singing, was a choir member, and he and Virginia sang many duets. He loved reading and studying God’s Word. He always made sure his favorite cooks were supplied with seasonal fresh-picked fruit, especially blackberries, so he would have a fresh supply of pies and cobblers.
Myrl’s life exemplified his passionate belief in God’s love for all people, His saving grace through Jesus Christ, and His provision of an abundant life. His friends and family will remember Myrl for his zest for life, ready smile, hearty laugh, gift of encouragement, beautiful tenor voice, attitude of thankfulness in all circumstances, and gentle, quiet spirit.
Services have been held and burial took place in the Salt Creek Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family through dallastribute.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Myrl’s favorite charities: Camp Tapawingo, (camp-tapawingo. com), or to the Union Gospel Mission-Salem (ugmsalem. org).
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
