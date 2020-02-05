N. John Hansen, 101, a resident of Dallas, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Dallas Retirement Village. He was born on Feb. 8, 1918, in Hillsboro, the son of Harry and Ida Meier Hansen.
He graduated from Beaverton High School in 1936, attended Oregon State from 1936-1941, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics. While at OSU, he met the love of his life, Ruth Plummer, and they were married Sept. 21, 1941, in Dallas.
John worked for the Agricultural Adjustment Administration (USDA) from 1941-1943. From 1943 to 1949, he worked for the 4-H Extension Agent of Linn County. In 1949, he became the Chairman of the Polk County Extension Service, a position he held until 1973. In 1973, he became the Water Resource Specialist for OSU Extension Service. From 1974-1976, he was the Assistant Administrator of the Oregon Milk Stabilization Program, Oregon Department of Agriculture. From 1976-1978, he was the Assistant Director of the Oregon Soil and Water Commission. He served as the Vice Chairman of the team that developed Oregon’s Confined Animal Waste Management until his retirement in 1983.
During his working years, he organized 18 agricultural study tours worldwide. With his wife, he traveled to all 50 states and to 60 countries.
Well-known in Dallas, he organized a finance committee to develop the Delbert Hunter Arboretum, serving as board member for 20 years and president for five. John was recognized in 1964 as Dallas Distinguished Citizen. He was instrumental in helping develop the 4-H Center in Salem; he was elected to the Oregon 4-H Hall of Fame in 2004, the 100th birthday of 4-H. In 2007, he was elected to the NACAA Hall of Fame. He was a longtime member of the Dallas First Presbyterian Church and Kiwanis.
He was preceded in death by his beloved Ruth in 2014 after 73 years of marriage. He is survived by his two sons Thomas (Barbara), of Dallas, and James (Gail), of Anchorage, Alaska; with three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Dallas Retirement Village. Private inurnment will be in the Dallas Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, Oregon State University 4-H Foundation for Polk County 4-H Programs or the Delbert Hunter Arboretum. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family, please go to www.dallastribute.com.
