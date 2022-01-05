Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Dallas couple takes leap of faith opening new Christian private school
- Local 1A schools against OSAA football committee recommendation
- Dallas couple has 2022’s first baby at Salem Health
- Police report for Dec. 29
- Kristine K. Hyatt McKinney
- Lester James Howard
- From snow to high water
- Kevin M. Moen
- COVID-19 infections rising in Oregon as pandemic moves into its third year
- Sheriff shares successes, concerns from 2021
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Foreclosure moratorium now at an end
- Dallas couple takes leap of faith opening new Christian private school
- Dallas changes building height rule in core district
- Dallas nonprofit makes donation to sleep shelter
- News in brief for Jan. 5
- From snow to high water
- Dallas couple has 2022’s first baby at Salem Health
- Former campaign staffer running for District 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.