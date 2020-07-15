Nathan Blair Pyle came roaring into the world on March 17, 1974 in Roseburg, Oregon. Nathan attended high school at Dallas High School and graduated with the class of 1992. Nathan enlisted in the Navy, where he served four years on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, discharging with the rank of BM3. Upon discharge, he returned to Dallas and attended Chemeketa Community College graduating on the Deans list with an accounting degree.
Nathan loved books of all kinds, but especially science fiction; movies; barbecue; his family and friends; and riding his recently purchased Harley Davidson motorcycle, his pride and joy.
He began his new adventure in Valhalla on July 4, 2020 doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle.
Nathan is survived by his parents, Keith and Barbara Pyle, his siblings, Shauna (Tim) Jones; Shane Pyle (Christal Sperling); Jennifer Bradley; Ann (James) Jackson, his many nieces and nephews and his three beloved dogs, Nom Nom, Hope and Loki. He is survived by innumerable close friends, who he loved and loved him as much as his family. The greatness of Nathan cannot be summed up in just a few words, but he loved, and was loved by so many, and his physical presence will be missed.
There will be no service at Nathan’s request.
He will be interned at Willamette National Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Veterans Association or Humane Society. Bollman Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
