SALEM -- Rep. Mike Nearman, who represents District 23, including part of Polk County, has been charged with first-degree official misconduct amd second degree criminal trespass for his role in giving protesters access to Oregon State Capitol on Dec. 20, 2020.
Marion County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that it had filed a District Attorney’s Information charging Nearman.
The case was investigated by the Oregon State Police.
Nearman is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges on May 11 at 9 a.m. at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex, located at 4000 Aumsville Highway, Salem.
Due to this being an open criminal prosecution, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office cannot discuss any facts or details related to the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.