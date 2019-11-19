Warming Center open Nov. 20 to 22
The Polk County Warming Center is on call at Dallas Church, 450 SE Washington St., for the next two weeks.
Spread the word to those in need of a safe and warm place for the night.
As temperatures are slated to hit freezing, the center will be open Nov. 20, through Friday, Nov. 22.
Check in is from 7 to 9 p.m.
Volunteers are needed to help unload and set up for the first night.
Meet behind the church at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday and stick around for welcoming guests as you’re able.
For more: polkwarming.com.
Dallas Adopt a family
Dallas Adopt a Family matches local families with community members, agencies, businesses, clubs, and churches who would like to “adopt” them for Christmas.
Each adopted family receives a gift for each child in the home, ages 0-17 years old, or 18 if still in high school.
This year, they are partnering with Christmas Cheer.
All families who have signed up for gifts with Dallas Adopt a Family will receive a food box from Christmas Cheer, delivered directly to their home on Christmas Eve.
If you are interested in adopting a family for Christmas, visit our sign up page at https://tinyurl.com/daafdonor. To volunteer with Dallas Adopt a Family, complete the online volunteer form at https://tinyurl.com/daafhelp.
To be adopted this year, contact their office at 503-623-9664 for more information about upcoming sign-up days.
