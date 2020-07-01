Indy PD hosts listening session July 8
INDEPENDENCE — The city of Independence Police Department is hosting a listening session at 7 p.m. on July 8 at Riverview Park.
“In recent weeks we’ve had the opportunity to listen to community members share their experiences of microaggressions, discrimination, and outright hate in various settings within our own community and surrounding areas,” a post on their Facebook page states. “While there has been a common thread of hope expressed, it’s clear we still have work to do as a community. What might have been good enough yesterday is no longer good enough today.”
Dallas Library summer reading program open
DALLAS — All ages can participate in Dallas Library’s Summer Reading Program. You can sign up at dallaslibraryoregon.readsquared.com. or download the READsquared phone app.
This year’s theme is “IMAGINE YOUR STORY”.
Reading time is logged in online and there are fun activities as well as prize raffles.
“We have partnered with several downtown businesses for the summer reading MASCOT HUNT for kids,” said librarian Betty Simpson in a press release. “This fun mission is all about finding some little stuffed creatures lurking in local businesses. We especially want to help kids retain and improve their reading skills this summer by checking out and reading lots of Dallas Library books.”
Indy Commons completes move
INDEPENDENCE — Indy Commons now has a new location, at the old Independence Grill location at 154 S Main Street.
“The new location allows us to have separate event space, more flexibility, plus expanded room to start the shared commercial kitchen,” said owner Kate Schwarzler in a news release. “We’re looking forward to (eventually) welcoming the public to the new space.”
Dallas City Hall open more hours
DALLAS — Now that Polk Count is in Phase 2 of reopening, Dallas City Hall as expanded its hours.
City Hall is open to the public from 8 am. to noon and from 1 pm to 5 pm. On Tuesdays, the finance officer will open at 10 a.m.
The Dallas Fire Station is once again open to the public as well.
Park trails, grass fields, pickleball courts, tennis courts, disc golf course, dog park, skate park, shelters and playground equipment are open
All other sports courts and ball fields (basketball, baseball/softball) remain closed.
For more information: www.dallasor.gov.
