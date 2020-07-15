Polk County Museum reopens this week
RICKREALL — The Polk County Museum greeted visitors back on Tuesday, now with new hours.
You can visit the museum, located at 560 S. Pacific Highway W., next to the Polk County Fairgrounds in Rickreall Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.
Those wanting to browse through the exhibits are asked to follow these safety precautions:
• Wear a mask and sign in at the desk.
• Follow directional arrows set up to help you navigate and enjoy the exhibits.
• Don’t touch or handle artifacts.
• If you are planing a group outing, contact the museum to make reservations so the volunteer staff will be able to prepare to make your visit safe as well as informative.
For more information: 503-623-6251, email pchsoregon@gmail.com, or visit www.polkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
CSD to launch 2020-21 planning page
Last week, Central School District subcommittees started meeting to prepare for the 2020-21 school year.
They are putting finishing touches on a webpage dedicated to the work of their subcommittees.
This page will be updated weekly with brief summaries of each committee and will be available through the district’s website at Central.k12.or.us.
They also will be adding videos from Superintendent Jennifer Kubista.
Email questions or suggestions to info@central.k12.or.us, or send them a message through their Facebook page.
The district website is at Central.k12.or.us.
Red Cross needs volunteers for fire season
PORTLAND — The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help in our local communities during what could be a busy fire season this summer.
“The coronavirus pandemic will make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should a large emergency occur in Oregon or Southwest Washington. In light of this, the Red Cross is asking you to be ready to help your community,” said Rebecca Marshall, regional disaster officer, Red Cross Cascades Region. “Train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answer the call to help if the need arises here in our region.”
Trained volunteers are needed for shelters. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, then the Red Cross will open traditional shelters. To help keep people safe, the Red Cross has put in place additional precautions and developed special training volunteer workforce. The organization needs volunteers to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other tasks.
Volunteers who are also health care professionals are needed as well. If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license, you can volunteer to help in shelters to help assess people’s health. RNs supervise all clinical tasks.
Roles are also available for certified nursing assistants, certified home health aides, student nurses and medical students.
Those interested in volunteering, go to redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact the Red Cross’ region offices at volunteer.cascades@redcross.org.
