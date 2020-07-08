Polk Free Clinic open on Saturday
DALLAS — The Polk Community Free Clinic will hold clinic this Saturday, July 11 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road in Dallas.
The clinic is able to provide medical and mental health services for uninsured and under-insured individuals in Polk County.
Volunteer health professional provide basic medical and mental health care for people with acute and chronic conditions.
Clinics are held the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran.
Space if limited so call for appointment at 503-831-0551.
Remember: Tax day is July 15
SALEM —July 15 is tax day for 2019 returns, meaning taxpayers individual and corporate have until that day to file returns and pay any taxes due.
Oregon extended the deadline when the Internal Revenue Service extended the deadline to file and pay federal taxes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For personal income taxpayers: The tax year 2019 six-month extension to file until October 15, 2020, if requested, extends only to the filing (not payment) deadline.
For corporate income/excise taxpayers:
• Fiscal year returns and related payments due after July 15, 2020 are not extended at this time.
• No automatic extension is provided for the payment or deposit of any other type of Oregon tax or for the filing of Oregon information returns.
Department of Revenue offices remain closed to drop-in visitors. To make an in-person appointment, go to www.oregon.gov/dor and click on “Contact Us” to schedule an appointment.
Visit www.oregon.gov/dor to get forms, check the status of refunds, or make payments.
Call 503-378-4988 or 800-356-4222 (toll-free) or email questions.dor@oregon.gov for additional assistance.
