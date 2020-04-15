Nicholas Vernon Rock, of Dallas, Oregon, was born November 28, 1946 in Salem to Vernon “Bud” Rock and Fedora “Freddie” Rock. He died April 3, 2020 at Salem Hospital due to complications from pneumonia.
Nick grew up in Silverton and graduated from Silverton High School in 1965. He spent the majority of his life in Silverton prior to moving to LaPine. He initially retired in LaPine before moving to Dallas to be closer to family. Nick enjoyed spending time fishing; hunting, camping, snowmobiling, and watching his grandson play baseball.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Rock, his mother Freddie Rock, daughter, Karen, and her husband Cody Cain, his son, Darrell, and wife Karen Rock. He is further survived by his siblings and their spouses, Ilene and Larry Hague, Fred and Carma Rock, Larry and Janet Rock, Pam and Joe Duda, and Trish Rock. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Jeff Comer, Casey Comer, Patrick Comer, and Julie Brock. Nick has 17 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Nick was preceded in death by his father Bud Rock, his sister, Laurie Kennedy and his nephew, Jim Rock.
Celebration of life will be held later. Arrangements are with Unger Funeral Chapel – Silverton, 229 Mill St., Silverton, Oregon 97381;
190 Railroad Ave., Mt. Angel, Oregon, 97362.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.