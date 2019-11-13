Noreen Ann Stanley, 64, of Dallas, died Nov. 8, 2019, in Albany.
She is survived by her husband Joe; daughter Desiree Stanley; and four grandsons; siblings Allen Fisher, Sherry Fisher, Larry Fisher, Terry Fisher, Cory Pankratz and Rena Pankratz Slama.
She was preceded in death by a son Jesse Watson and a daughter Lena Stanley. She has many nieces and nephews that she loved as her own children.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. www.dallastribute.com
