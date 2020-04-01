POLK COUNTY — The Oregon Department of Justice is cautioning Oregonians about “fraudsters lurking in the shadows” attempting to scam people during the coronavirus pandemic.
Over the month of March, Oregon officials have released statements about coronavirus-related scams and how Oregonians can protect themselves.
“Scammers are setting up websites to sell bogus products, and using fake emails, texts, and social media posts as a ruse to take advantage of consumers’ money and personal identification,” according to news release from the ODJ. “The emails and posts might look legitimate at first — promoting awareness and prevention tips — but also include fake information. They also may be offering advice on unproven treatments; they may contain malicious email attachments; and they may want you to send money to victims.”
On March 20, the Oregon Federal State Attorney General released a statement regarding the kinds of scams many Oregonians have reported since the announcement of the coronavirus pandemic. Those include scams about testing, treatment, supplies, providers and charities.
Reported phishing scams, include scammers posing as national and global health authorities — including the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, app scams, and investment scams.
“I’m not surprised scammers are taking advantage of this unique circumstance,” said John Kumley, managing member of Technical Genius Solutions. “People are panicking right now and scammers are taking advantage of peoples’ fear.”
Kumley said he received scam email about facemask shortages.
“I got an email from the company ‘Seek Everest’ claiming to have a limited supply,” he said. “When you google the company, you can see other people reporting it to be a scam. I can already tell that this is a scam without researching it based on specific wording and content of the email.”
Kumley said unverified domains of emails and key words located in the subject line are easy ways to tell it is a scam.
However, Kumley also said most of these scammers are avoiding the spam filters and tricking the elderly by using a technique called spoofing.
Kumley defines spoofing as a technique used by scammers to impersonate company emails or make it seem the email is coming from a loved one.
“This is a very common technique — appearing as a brand that people trust or as a close family member is one way they deceive people,” Kumley said.
The Oregon Department of Justice released a brief statement regarding actions Oregonians can take to protect themselves.
They emphasized not to click on links you don’t know.
Visit the Oregon Health Authority website, for the most recent news on COVID-19, “give wisely when it comes to donations, and be alert to scam ‘investment opportunities’ and excessive prices.”
To view the full list from Oregon’s Federal State Attorney, visit www.fbi.gov/coronavirus.
To report a suspected scam, call the Oregon Department of Justice hotline 1-877-877- 9392 or visit the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.IC3.gov.
