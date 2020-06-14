PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 176, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. on June 14.
OHA reported 101 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 5,636.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Klamath (3), Lane (1), Lincoln (8), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (20), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Umatilla (1), Union (8), Washington (13).
Oregon’s 175th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 8, at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 176th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on May 4 and died on June 8, at Portland Providence Medical Center. She did not have underlying medical conditions.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.