PORTLAND — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 164, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
OHA reported 114 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. June 8, bringing the state total to 4,922. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (13), Hood River (3), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lane (1), Lincoln (61), Marion (8), Multnomah (16), Umatilla (8), Washington (2).
The high number in Lincoln County is related to an outbreak at Pacific Seafood. Outbreak totals will be reported in Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Report.
Note: During routine data reconciliation, a Deschutes County case reported Saturday was determined to not be a case. The state total has been revised to reflect this change.
New outbreak reported
An outbreak of seven cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Chaucer Foods in Washington County. The outbreak investigation started on May 31, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. OHA is now publicly reporting COVID-19 outbreaks of more than five cases in workplaces with more than 30 employees in its daily news release Monday through Friday.
State and county public health officials are working to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers. Additional information for this outbreak will be added to the COVID-19 Weekly Report published on June 10.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
