PORTLAND — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 148, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
OHA reported 18 new confirmed cases and one new presumptive case of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 3,967. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (2), Crook (1), Marion (5), Multnomah (7), Washington (3), Yamhill (1).
Notes:
- Due to data reconciliation, one presumptive case in Josephine County had updated information and their case status was changed to not a case to reflect the new information.
- Due to data reconciliation, one case originally reported in the 30-39 age group and one case originally reported in the 70-79 age group were determined not to be cases.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
New downloadable data tables and visualizations are available
Today, the Oregon Health Authority is releasing two new tableau dashboards, which will be posted to Tableau Public alongside the original Oregon COVID-19 Case and Testing Counts Statewide dashboard.
One of these dashboards will present information on testing and case outcomes at the county level replicating in downloadable form data presently available on the OHA website. The other new dashboard will present statewide data on case demographics, hospitalizations and deaths, also replicating data available on the OHA website but including data that had been available only in the OHA COVID-19 Weekly Report previously.
More specifically, the data visualizations will include the following information:
- Statewide case count by day
- Statewide deaths by day
- Statewide recovered cases by day
- Statewide positive tests by day
- Statewide negative tests by day
- Statewide total tests by day
Oregon COVID-19 Testing and Outcomes by County
- Cumulative case count by county
- Cumulative deaths by county
- Cumulative recovered case count by county
- Cumulative positive tests by county
- Cumulative negative test results by county
- Cumulative tests by county
- Percentage of positive tests by county
Oregon COVID-19 Case Demographics and Disease Severity Statewide
- Statewide cases by sex
- Statewide cases by age group
- Statewide cases by race and ethnicity
- Statewide hospitalization status
- Statewide hospitalization status within each demographic group
- Statewide survival status within each demographic group
- Length of hospital stay; cumulative, aggregated
- ICU hospitalizations by day
Eventually, OHA we will phase out the pre-existing data elements in the Daily Update and the Weekly Report. And as always, the data posted on OHA’s data visualizations and dashboards, along with other data reporting products, are provisional and subject to revision.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
