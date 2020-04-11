PORTLAND, — The Oregon Health Authority reported three more COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 48 to 51.
OHA also reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. April 11 bringing the state total to 1447.
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (5), Coos (1), Deschutes (2), Klamath (1), Lane (1), Linn (2), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (26), Polk (1), Umatilla (3), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (10), and Yamhill (2).
To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s forty-ninth COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Yamhill County, who tested positive on March 31, 2020, and died on April 8, 2020 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s fiftieth COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 9, 2020, and died on April 10, 2020 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s fifty-first COVID-19 case is an 81-year-old man in Josephine County, who tested positive on March 27, 2020, and died on April 10, 2020 at Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
