PORTLAND — Four more people in Oregon died from COVID-19, raising the state death toll to 91, the Oregon Health Authority reported on April 26.
OHA also reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 2,311. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (3), Coos (4), Deschutes (2), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1) Linn (3), Marion (4), Multnomah (29), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (7), Yamhill (1).
To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 88th COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old man in Wasco County, who tested positive on April 19 and died on April 24 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 89th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 12 and died on April 18 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 90th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 18 and died on April 25 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 91st COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on April 9 and died on April 22 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
