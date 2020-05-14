PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 137, the Oregon Health Authority reported on May 14.
OHA reported 67 new confirmed cases and no new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 3,479. The new confirmed cases reported today are in the following counties: Deschutes (2), Linn (2), Malheur (1), Marion (33), Multnomah (19), Polk (1), Umatilla (2), Washington (2), Yamhill (5).
Oregon’s 135th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 11 and died on May 13 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 136th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 22 and died on May 12 at Oregon Health & Science University. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 137th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Washington County, who tested positive on March 29 and died on May 4 at Providence St Vincent’s Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Note: During routine data reconciliation, the following changes were identified:
- Due to positive tests, eight cases are now recategorized as confirmed cases.
- It was determined that a new case reported in Josephine County on May 12 should have been reported on May 6.
- A confirmed case originally reported as a Clackamas County case was later determined not to be a case. It was subtracted from Wednesday’s state total, and the total number of cases in Clackamas County was reduced by one to reflect this change.
- A presumptive case originally reported as a Multnomah County case was later determined not to be a case. It was subtracted from Wednesday’s state total, and the total number of cases in Multnomah County was reduced by one to reflect this change.
- A case that was recorded as transferred out of Coos County was indeed a Coos County case.
