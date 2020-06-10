PORTLAND — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 169, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
OHA reported 72 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on June 10, bringing the state total to 5,060. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Hood River (2), Jackson (6), Jefferson (6), Lane (1), Lincoln (4), Marion (5), Multnomah (32), Umatilla (4), Washington (6).
Outbreaks reported in today’s COVID-19 Weekly Report
Oregon Health Authority is committed to informing Oregonians about active and resolved outbreaks of more than five cases at worksites of more than 30 employees. Starting today, OHA will report new outbreaks of more than 20 cases at a worksite in its daily news release Monday through Friday. All outbreaks of five or more cases will be reported and updated once a week in the COVID-19 Weekly Report.
OHA began reporting active workplace outbreaks in its June 3 Weekly Report. New in today’s COVID-19 Weekly Report is a data table of all resolved worksite outbreaks.
Also new in today’s Weekly Report is COVID-19 deaths associated with long-term care facility employees in aggregate.
The Weekly Report is a compilation of epidemiological data about the presence of COVID-19 in Oregon.
