PORTLAND — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 159, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. on June 4.
OHA reported 76 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 4,474.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (9), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (5), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (3), Lincoln (5), Linn (2), Marion (12), Multnomah (30), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Washington (3), Yamhill (1).
Notes:
- One case previously reported in Polk County was determined not to be a case; the county case count has been adjusted to reflect this.
Active workplace outbreak reported
An outbreak of five cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Amazon Aumsville in Marion County. The investigation started on May 21.
State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers. The risk to the general public from this outbreak is considered low.
People who have symptoms of COVID-19 or concerns about risk of exposure, should contact their health care provider.
Additional information for this outbreak will be added to the COVID-19 Weekly Report for Wednesday, June 10. In that weekly report and going forward, OHA will disclose workplaces that have reported past outbreaks of COVID-19, along with all active outbreaks. OHA published the first list of workplaces in the June 3 weekly report.
OHA to institute weekend reporting changes to COVID-19 Daily Update
Also beginning this weekend, Saturday, June 6, OHA will no longer include a link to the Oregon COVID- Daily Update in the daily news release. The updates will be published Mondays through Fridays.
Relevant data collected during the weekends will be included in each Monday’s update. The daily news release for weekend days also will no longer include the county case count of new confirmed or presumed COVID-19 cases.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.