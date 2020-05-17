PORTLAND — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 137, the Oregon Health Authority reported May 17.
OHA reported nine new confirmed cases and three new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 3,623. The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Lincoln (1), Marion (3), Multnomah (5), Polk (1).
Due to data reconciliation, a confirmed case in Clackamas County was determined not to be a case. The number of cases between 40-49 was reduced by one as a result of this change.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
OHA is now including the Oregon COVID-19 Daily Update in the daily news release. The Daily Update is a detailed look at COVID-19 in Oregon, including testing data, hospital capacity, and cases broken down by demographic information such as age groups, gender, race and ethnicity.
