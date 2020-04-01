POLK COUNTY - On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 84 new cases in Oregon. Eighteen people have died, all of them 60 or older.
The State Emergency Coordination Center reported that 213 patients currently were hospitalized in Oregon with COVID-19, including 40 on ventilators.
Since January, more than 13,800 people have been tested in Oregon for COVID-19. About 5 percent of those having tested positive.
In other news, the Oregon Department of Education is directing all school districts in Oregon to shift their education efforts from “supplementary” to “Distance Learning for All,” according to a letter sent out by Dallas School District interim superintendent Andy Bellando.
By April 13, ODE has stated that schools districts need to have a distance learning plan in place.
“In its simplest terms, distance learning is instruction in which the student and teacher are in different locations,” Bellando stated in the letter. “It is not just online learning. It could include telephone support, packet support and others. Our plan is being formed and will contain a combination of efforts which will allow students to continue their educational progress while away from school. ... I ask for your continued patience as we adjust to this new requirement for our educators in support of our students.”
Although all school district buildings are closed, Bellando said there will be a limited daily presence at schools and the districts offices so deliveries can be delivered and other essential orders of operation.
“Any calls will be managed by our auto attendant. Voicemail will be reviewed multiple times each day and we will continue to respond,” Bellando said. “All district staff members check and respond to emails every day. All facilities, including playgrounds, tennis courts and athletic facilities are closed per the Governor’s order.”
As teachers work hard to prepare distance learning plans, they will be in contact with students and their families for their respective district.
If you haven’t been contacted by the afternoon of April 3, call your school office telephone number and leave a voicemail.
For 2020 high school graduates, plans are still being made for them, but Bellando said he expects a reduction in the credit requirement so they can remain on track to graduate in June.
“I’ve also been told that the essential skills and state testing requirement will be eliminated for our seniors,” he said. “Once we receive final guidance from ODE it will be shared with all seniors and their families. I am hopeful we receive this direction within the next week.”
Free meals sites are still in operation. Since schools closed initially on March 16, 6,000 meals have been served since then.
Meals are being served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to anyone 18 years old or younger at the following locations: The Parking lot of Lyle and Whitworth Schools; Post High, the Academy building and Woodbridge Apartments.
“This closure is an ever-changing and unpredictable matter,” Bellando said. “While there is a lot to consider, I commit to keeping focused on our care for students and creating the unique connections which are required right now. I also commit to providing these updates to you as they become available. Please email your school principal or me if you have any feedback, questions or would just like to discuss things. I hope you and your loved ones are staying well.”
The IO will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
