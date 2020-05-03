deaths PORTLAND --- The Oregon Health Authority report no new d ees baths from COVID-19 as of Sunday morning
The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is remains at 109. Oregon Health Authority reported 45 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 2,680.
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Coos (4), Hood River (2), Josephine (1), Malheur (1), Marion (21), Multnomah (5), Umatilla (3), Washington (7).
To see more case and county level data visit it the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
