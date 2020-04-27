PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 92, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday morning.
Oregon’s 92nd COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old female in Washington County, who tested positive on April 17th and died on April 25th at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Monday’s report also said that the state has an addition 43 cases to bring the total to 2,354. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Linn (5), Malheur (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (12), Washington (9), Yamhill (1).
To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
