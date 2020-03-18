PORTLAND — The Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday morning that two more Oregonians died from COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll from this virus to three.
The cases are a 60-year-old woman in Lane County, who died at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend on March 14, and a 71-year-old man in Washington County who died March 17 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
The Lane County resident tested positive for the virus March 17, while the Washington County resident received a positive result on March 16. Both had underlying medical conditions.
They are among a total of 75 people in Oregon who have been confirmed to have COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. That includes 10 new cases that were confirmed statewide today in the following counties: Benton (1), Lane (2), Marion (4), Washington, (2) and Yamhill (1).
Patrick Luedtke, M.D., M.P.H., Lane County senior public health officer, said “First and foremost, we are deeply saddened by the loss of our community member. We ask that our community members, and the greater Oregon community, show kindness and compassion for the family of the deceased at this time. We are absolutely committed to preventing future death through slowing the spread of COVID-19.”
