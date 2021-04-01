WASHINGTON, DC -- The $1,400 checks to individuals is the best known part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved by Congress earlier this month.
But alongside unemployment aid, COVID-19 funds and other spending is money for states, counties and cities to use to backfill their budgets.
In Oregon, that amounts to just over $4.26 billion — the state gets $2.62 billion, counties receive $818 million, larger cities get $438 million, and other communities receive $243 million.
There's another $1.55 million for state construction and renovation projects.
The 278 local allocations range from $10,000 for the city of Antelope (population 50) in Wasco County to $159.65 million for Multnomah County.
The package was proposed by President Joe Biden and approved by narrow Democratic majorities in the House and Senate.
Biden hailed the legislation as generating "economic growth for the entire nation."
"It focuses on rebuilding the backbone of this country — working families, the middle class, the people who built this country," he said.
Oregon's two Democratic senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, voted for the bill. Three of the state's five House members — all Democrats — voted for the bill: Suzanne Bonamici, Peter DeFazio and Earl Blumenauer.
Critics of the bill said the price tag was too large and that much of the spending wasn't targeted at issues created by the COVID-19 crisis.
U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, was among the Republicans in the House opposing the bill.
U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby, was one of two Democrats to oppose the bill. He said he was angry that members of Congress were not allowed to offer amendments of their own during the House vote. He also believed the bill could be unfair to small business owners.
In an interview with KGW television in Portland, he took a swipe at Democrats who said he wasn't representing their interests.
"You want someone that's going to be a party hack, elect somebody else, Schrader said.
"You want someone that's going to represent the fifth congressional district of Oregon and my great state, you elect me,” he said.
Funding for Polk County communities:
Polk County -- $16.7 million
Salem -- $32.88 million
Dallas -- $3.46 million
Independence -- $2.09 million
Falls City -- $220,000
Monmouth -- $2.16 million
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.