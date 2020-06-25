PORTLAND — Oregon Health Authority report that COVID-19 has claimed two more lives, raising the state’s death toll to 197. The agency also reported 124 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 7,568.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (8), Clatsop (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Klamath (13), Lake (3), Lane (5), Linn (2), Malheur (2), Marion (4), Morrow (1), Multnomah (29), Polk (2), Umatilla (8), Union (10), Wasco (1), Washington (24), and Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 196th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died June 24, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 197th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died June 23, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Notes:
- One case previously reported in Jackson County was determined not to be a case. The county case count has been appropriately adjusted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.