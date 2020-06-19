PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 188, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 206 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of early Friday, bringing the state total to 6,572.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (23), Coos (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (3), Hood River (2), Jefferson (4), Klamath (12), Lane (3), Lincoln (31), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (20), Morrow (5), Multnomah (49), Umatilla (24), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Washington (17).
Oregon’s 188th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 3 and died June 10, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
