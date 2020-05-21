PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 145, the Oregon Health Authority reported in its daily report on Thursday.
OHA reported 24 new confirmed cases and no new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 3,817.
The new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Coos (1), Deschutes (1), Jefferson (1), Malheur (3), Marion (4), Multnomah (8), Umatilla (3), Washington (3).
Oregon’s 145th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Polk County, who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 20 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Note: Due to data reconciliation, two confirmed cases originally reported in Josephine County were determined not to be cases. They were subtracted from Wednesday’s state total, and the total number of cases in Josephine County went down to reflect this change.
Eight presumptive cases also were updated and their case status was changed to reflect the new information (five suspect, three confirmed).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.