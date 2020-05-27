Itemizer-Observer staff report
PORTLAND — The Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths in its daily report on Wednesday. The state’s toll is at 148.
The agency reported 71 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday. The state total now stands at 4,038.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (5), Lake (2), Lincoln (2), Marion (6), Multnomah (41), Polk (2), Wasco (2), Washington (5), Yamhill (1).
