PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 12, the Oregon Health Authority reported on March 27.
OHA also reported 98 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 414 as of 8 a.m. on March 27.
The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (2), Klamath (1), Lane (2), Linn (2), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (22), Polk (4), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Washington (18), Yamhill (4). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 12th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County,. She tested positive on March 20, and died March 25 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
