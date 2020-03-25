PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from eight to 10, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
OHA also reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 266, as of 8 a.m. on March 25.
The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (4), Douglas (2), Jackson (1), Josephine (1), Lane (1), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Marion (11), Multnomah (8), Washington (20), Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s ninth COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on 3/23/20, and died 3/24/2020 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s tenth COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on 3/22/20, and died 3/23/20 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
