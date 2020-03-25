PORTLAND, Ore. — The state reported one more death from COVID-19, bringing the total to eleven people in Oregon who have died from COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 50 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 316, as of March 26. Three of those cases are in Polk County, bringing the county's total to six.
The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clatsop (1), Deschutes (5), Josephine (2), Lane (2), Linn (1), Marion (14), Multnomah (12), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (8).
Oregon’s 11th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on March 15, and died on March 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
