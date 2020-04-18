PORTLAND -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 72, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 59 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,844.
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (2), Jackson (1), Klamath (2), Linn (2), Marion (18), Multnomah (26), Polk (1), Umatilla (2), and Washington (4).
A case originally reported as a Yamhill County case was later determined to be a Polk County case.
The total number of new cases in Polk County is one to reflect this change. However, the case that moved from Yamhill County to Polk County is not reflected in the total of new cases statewide for today.
To see more case and county-level data, go to the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 71st COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Clackamas County, who tested positive on April 2 and died on April 16 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 72nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on April 2 and died on April 17 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
