Pally J. Mann, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 6.
Pally was born on Dec. 27, 1960.
A full obituary will be appear in a later edition.
A Celebration of Pally’s Life is being planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dallas Education Foundation for the Pally Mann SPED Grants in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family.
To leave an online condolences, offer words of encouragement or share a memory for the family for go to www.dallastribute.com
