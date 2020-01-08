Pam was born in Tracy, California. She graduated in 1978 from Montesano High School in Washington.
She grew up on dairy farms in California and Washington. Pam’s main career jobs were working with the handicapped, a noble career.
She was preceded in death by her brother Shorty, and her father Clarence. She is survived by her husband Bill Coffelt; her mother Della; brother Lawrence; and her sister Cindy, who she admirably referred to as “my Sis”; her two sons Nick and Zack; and daughter-in-law Kelly; as well as her three grandchildren Drake, Joel, and Ellynn; plus nine from her husband’s side.
Pam loved her family. She always put them first. Her likes were beading, concerts, the Coast, music, movies and her Chihuahuas. She was also a strong Seattle Seahawks fan.
Pam gave me 20 years of love, happiness and stability, which is hard to find in today’s world. Her Mexican cooking skills were second to none.
Pam is best exemplified in Proverbs 31:10: Who can find a capable wife? Her value is far more than that of jewels.
Pam was cremated. A private service followed.
I love you Pam.
