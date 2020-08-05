It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Patricia Frances Downs of Dallas, Oregon on July 22, 2020 at the age of 84.
Patricia was born on September 16, 1935 to Zella Juanita Ellis and James Langston Downs in Sanger, Ca. Patricia was a lifelong resident of Santa Cruz, Ca. Where she retired from the County of Santa Cruz Public Works Department.
Patricia was predeceased in death by her two Sisters Peggy Nadine Downs and Penny Glyn Downs. She is survived by her three Daughters Carilyn Curry of Folsom, Ca., Catheryn Bevier of Corvallis, Or. and Charmayn Griffin of Dallas, Or. as well as 6 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved by her family and friends forever. Fly free with the angels for in our hearts you will forever be.
