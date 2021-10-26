Patsy Karr, 74, the matriarch of the Karr family died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at her home in Monmouth of natural causes.
Patsy is survived by her husband of 57 years, David Karr, four grown children, two brothers, and seven grandchildren. She was surrounded by her loving family as she passed. Patty was born Patsy Deason in DeRidder, Louisiana, on Nov. 27, 1946, and was the only daughter of the late Ruth and Elvin Deason. She spent most of her childhood reigning in her three younger brothers Mike, Richard, and John Deason.
Patty spent most of her life as a best friend to her husband David, and a loving mother to her four children Elizabeth, David, Kristine, and Katherine. Patty wanted nothing but to be the best mother to her children and to any child that came into her home. She never hesitated to deliver the forgotten homework or lunch and was usually awake and waiting when a child arrived home past curfew.
She also loved to travel and had driven across the United States many times, stopping to enjoy the local monuments and celebrations. Patsy had visited all the states. In addition to travel, Patty enjoyed spending time in her garden and perhaps even a good slot machine at the local casino when she was feeling lucky.
But her favorite thing was being surrounded by her family at home while enjoying good food and drink with some Van Morrison or Willie Nelson playing in the background. The family has chosen to celebrate Patsy’s passing in private. If Patsy touched your life, and you wish to show your love for her the family recommends planting any of her favorite flowers, such as canna lilies, peonies, and tulips. She will surely admire them from above
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.