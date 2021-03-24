Patsy Oltmanns, a long time resident of Independence, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Keizer.
Patsy was born April 29, 1945 in Bakersfield, California, to Ruben and Della Burrow. She married Wade Oltmanns on Nov. 19, 1962, in Independence.
Patsy was a graduate of Chemeketa Community College with a degree in business administration. Following her career in business, Patsy obtained her commercial drivers license and began a long career in truck driving. She was very proud to be one of the first women to drive trucks commercially in Oregon. She retired from driving for Marion County.
Patsy enjoyed traveling, hunting and fishing.
Patsy is survived by her beloved husband, Wade Oltmanns of Independence; her daughters Kim Collins of Independence, Kellie Racanelli of Corvallis and Karrie Lamb of Lincoln City; six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; and by her sisters Debbie Burns, Linda Osteen and Ina May De Leon.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ruben and Della Burrow, her sisters Alice, Shirley and Mary and brother Richard.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. dallastribute.com
