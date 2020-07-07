Peggy Loene Howell, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 2, 2020. Peggy was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend to so many. She was born on January 15, 1936 in Busan, Korea. She was the youngest of 7 children. During the Korean War, Peggy volunteered and delivered medicine to US servicemen. This is where her love of America began, and she was committed to becoming a US citizen. After the war, in her 20’s, Peggy came to America and settled in Monterey, California. She began working as a waitress and this is where she met Charles Howell – the tall, handsome man with a Cadillac. They married shortly after and were together for 57 years before he passed away in October of 2018.
Charles and Peggy had three beautiful children, Matt, Lisa and Marcus. When the children were little, they moved to Monmouth, Oregon. Peggy made a wonderful home for her family and her love of roses and gardening was apparent to all. She was a devout Christian and a member of the Korean Church of Salem. Everyone who knew her would quickly realize what a warm, positive and giving person she was. You could never leave the Howell household hungry or without a bag of things she thought you would like.
She is survived by her children and their families who she loved with her whole heart. Lisa will miss deeply working with her in the yard and in the garden where they spent hours creating an oasis for them and others to enjoy. They also share a love of Albert, their Yorkshire Terrier who will miss Peggy tremendously. Marcus will miss the daily phone calls to talk about the stock market and the play by play of everything that happened that day – she always had great stories to tell. Matt will miss sharing how he and the family are doing and helping with projects. Her five grandchildren will miss the visits and the hugs she always had to give. She will remain in their hearts forever as they were in hers.
Services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center at 287 SW Washington St. Dallas, OR 97338. A graveside service will follow at 1 pm at Fircrest Cemetery located on Fir Crest Rd., Monmouth OR. www.dallastribute.com
