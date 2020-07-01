Yamhill SO investigates theft from fire district
WILLAMINA – West Valley Fire District’s Willamina Station was the victim of a theft early on Thursday.
According to a district press release, two people broke into the apparatus bays at the station at about 12:30 a.m.
“While inventory is still being gone through, it is known that two Motorola communication radios, a Microsoft Surface Go tablet, an iPhone SE, and keys to a brush truck were taken from the station,” the release said.
The break-in was reported to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and anyone with information is asked to contact the office.
“West Valley Fire District has struggled with keeping up with communications technology and were lucky enough to receive a Firehouse Subs Grant in 2018 to purchase all new communications radios,” the release said. “The radios that are missing are some that were bought with that grant money. West Valley Fire District is working to make do with the equipment they still have.”
Fire crews respond to power line, grass fire
POLK COUNTY -- Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley crews responded to two incidents on June 23, a grass fire and a power line fire.
At 1 p.m., crews were dispatched to a powerline on fire. While units were enroute the fire was upgraded to a structure fire as it was reported the powerline fire had moved to the shop building it supplied. Prior to crews arriving, the residents of the property were able to shut down the power to the structure, which caused the fire to go out. Crews investigated to ensure the fire was completely out and contacted Portland General Electric.
Later that afternoon, firefighters were called out again to a grass fire in a field at 17250 Bridgeport Road.
The fire was reported to be a 25-foot by 25-foot square.
“Our mutual aid partner, Polk County No. 1, was first on scene and began the fire attack. Falls City Fire Department and Oregon Department of Forestry also assisted on scene,” a Sheridan Fire District press release said. We are very thankful for our mutual aid partners and their quick reponse. The fire was started accidentally by utility workers in the area.
Fire officials say, as the weather gets warmer and drier, fire danger grows exponentially. People should be cautious around heat sources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.