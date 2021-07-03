temizer-Observer report
POLK COUNTY – Fourth of July fun started today (Saturday) in Monmouth and Independence and will continue through the weekend as the county and state celebrates Independence Day with fewer COVID restrictions.
In Monmouth, the Let Freedom Ring Festival began this morning at Main Street Park with live entertainment, vendors, and activities for the family.
The Shinkle Band, Albany Swing Band, and a movie at the park, “Curse of the Black Pearl” close out Saturday’s activities. The movie starts at 8:30 p.m. Independence Days kicked off on Saturday afternoon with wrist bands ($2 each, 5 and under free) required for entry into the event at Riverview Park. The festival features food and craft vendors, live music and two nights of fireworks. Saturday’s fireworks show begins at dusk.
The July Fourth parade is on for noon on Sunday on the traditional route starting in Monmouth and ending in downtown Independence. The parade missed a year due to COVID restrictions, but is back thanks to the efforts of Independence resident and city councilor Dawn Roden and last-minute sponsor Oregon Paralyzed Veterans of America. It starts at noon on July Fourth, but it is recommended that you head out to the route early to find a good viewing spot.
Events continue in both cities on Independence Day, with a community church service at 10 a.m. in Riverview Park and food and vendors opening again at 4 p.m. Fireworks will shoot off at dusk.
Wristbands are available in Independence at Les Schwab, Same As it Never Was, Independent Ice Cream Shop, Brew Coffee & Taphouse, Jubliee, Melting Pot Candy, Ovenbird, and Musical Independence.
Let Freedom Ring will reopen at 9 a.m. on July Fourth and has a park church service at 10 a.m., a classic car show at 2 p.m., and music by Kickstar from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
The festival closes at 5 p.m.
