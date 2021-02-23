SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that 16 counties improved in risk level, with 10 of those improving from Extreme Risk, including Polk and Marion counties.
County risk levels under the state's public health framework were put in place to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19. The framework uses four different risk levels for counties based on COVID-19 spread—Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Lower Risk—and assigns health and safety measures for each level.
Effective Friday through March 11, there will be five counties in the Extreme Risk level, 11 at High Risk, 10 at Moderate Risk, and 10 at Lower Risk.
A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here .
“For the second time in a row, we are seeing great progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 across Oregon and saving lives," Brown said in statement Tuesday. "Oregonians continue to step up and make smart choices. While these county movements are welcome news, we must continue to take seriously health and safety measures, especially as more businesses reopen and we start to get out more."
Brown encouraged people to continue safety measures, such as wearing masks, social distancing, and avoiding indoor gatherings.
The Oregon Health Authority will examine and publish county data weekly. County risk levels will be reassigned every two weeks. The first week's data will provide a "warning week" to prepare counties for potential risk level changes.
The next assignment of risk levels will be announced March 9 and take effect March 12.
