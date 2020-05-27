Itemizer-Observer
POLK COUNTY — With high school graduations rapidly approaching, Polk County school districts are finalizing their plans to celebrate their seniors while adhering to the restrictions set in place due to the coronavirus.
DALLAS
Dallas High School’s graduation ceremony will be June 5 at 6 p.m., starting with a parade that begins at LaCreole Middle School and ends at DHS.
Graduates, and family members riding in the vehicle with them, should begin staging for the event at 5 p.m. in the LMS parking lot.
Each graduate must wear their cap and gown, and will need a vehicle and driver to participate in the ceremony. Only the graduate will be permitted to exit the vehicle at DHS as they cross the stage and receive their diplomas.
Families are encouraged to ride along with the graduate, but there will only be one car per graduate. We encourage you to decorate your car and caps.
All Graduates planning to participate in this ceremony need to complete the survey by clicking on the link below. This will provide information regarding access to Cap and Gowns, transportation, and a driver so we can support graduates with a need: https://forms.gle/KqXZLVUmnmmhs2LEA
The virtual graduation ceremony will be accessible through the following websites: https://dallashscounseling.weebly.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/Dallas-High-School-Counseling-Center-129926433870973
Pictures will be taken professionally and order packets will be made available to families for purchase.
Senior Awards
The Senior awards presentation will be posted on the following links on May 27th at 7:00 pm for viewing. https://dallashscounseling.weebly.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/Dallas-High-School-Counseling-Center-129926433870973
Honor Cords, NHS Stoles, and Honors Diploma Medallions will be available for student pick up on Friday, May 29, from noon to 4 p.m. and Monday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the DHS Forum.
Outstanding Fee Balances:
This year only, unpaid fees balances will not be a barrier for participation in the graduation ceremony. We do ask that you please login to Home Access, pay any unpaid fees or Call 503-623-8336 to make payment arrangements.
“We continue to marvel at the resiliency of the senior class of 2020,” said Principal Steve Spencer in a press release. “You are truly leaving your mark by being a class full of firsts and we hope to celebrate your accomplishments in a like manner.”
Falls City
Falls City High School has not yet finalized a date for its graduation.
“We are planning on having graduation in person as soon as it is possible,” said principal Art Houghtaling. “We know that might not be any time in the near future, but the majority of our graduates wanted to have a traditional ceremony. So at this point we are in a wait and see mode.”
Perrydale
Perrydale High School’s graduation ceremony will take place Aug. 1. Principal Dan Dugan said that there are a few contingencies in place, and will have more details on the ceremony as the date draws closer.
But above all, he said, “we want to honor our seniors, as well as the time and commitment their families have made these last 18 years.”
Dugan asks that families and graduates keep 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 1 available.
“As we get closer to Aug. 1, we will let you know what’s going on,” he said.
Central
Diplomas will be awarded in 20-minute ceremonies on June 5.
This plan may have to be adjusted if health and safety guidelines change prior to June 5.
Seniors will be scheduled for a ceremony time slot in groups of seven.
The ceremonies will be scheduled alphabetically.
The first group will arrive at 7:40 a.m.
The first ceremony will begin at 8:20 a.m.
Ceremonies are scheduled to run through the day with until about 9 p.m.
CHS will be mailing out letters to every senior informing them of their group number, arrival time and ceremony start time.
Because of the nature of these circumstances, CHS will not be able to accommodate requests to alter or adjust ceremony times.
Because of health and safety guidelines, seniors will be allowed to bring only two guests. Children and infants count as guests.
Guests are welcome to film or to livestream, Facetime, Skype so that additional family members can view the event.
CHS will be filming the event to capture students walking across the stage for the awarding of their diploma.
The moment will be compiled into a virtual ceremony (which will include musical performances, student speeches, and the Superintendent’s address) to be released on June 26.
Seniors will arrive for their ceremony in one car with two guests (three people total in the car).
Seniors will be directed to park and will wait until all members of the group to arrive.
Staff will escort seniors and their guests down to the staging area in the parking lot behind Panther Pit where staff will help students and guests prepare for their ceremony.
At ceremony time, students and their two guests will proceed to the field. The stage will be set. There will be a greeting by the superintendent and a brief presentation of the graduating seniors by the principal, and seniors will cross the stage to be awarded their diploma.
There will be time for families to take photos, and photographers will be stationed to capture a picture of students in cap and gown with their diploma.
Guests will be directed back to their cars and students will proceed together on a tour through the school for a final walk of the halls.
A Zoom invitation will be sent to all seniors so that at the end of the day, once all ceremonies have ended, they can turn your tassels together and throw their caps. CHS will capture the moment in a recording to include in the virtual ceremony.
Because students will be entering the building, CHS will provide CHS Panther masks for students to wear.
Guests are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks for the ceremonies..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.