Itemizer-Observer report
SALEM — As more of Polk County’s population has received a vaccination, Salem Health’s Polk County vaccine clinic at Western Oregon University (WOU) in Monmouth will no longer operate after June 25.
The clinic at WOU has administered more than 34,000 vaccinations since opening on Jan. 11. As walk-in and scheduled appointment demand declines, Salem Health will shift to other options, including mobile vaccine clinic events and Salem Health’s primary care and urgent care clinic locations in Marion and Polk counties.
The vaccine clinic at WOU will administer vaccine second doses, both scheduled and walk-ins, through June 25. Walk-ins for first doses are also welcome and those who receive a first dose starting June 9 will be given various options for their second dose location. The vaccine clinic at WOU will be open June 9, 11, 16, 18, 23 and 25, and walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
“The mass vaccination clinics have successfully vaccinated large numbers of people when demand was at its highest,” said Brandon Schmidgall, chief administrative officer, Salem Health West Valley Hospital. “A big thank you to WOU for their partnership and support of our vaccination efforts over these past six months. As vaccination rates continue to climb, it is important to deploy a more on-demand model, with multiple sites and flexible scheduling. We are grateful for each person who took the initiative to get the vaccine when they became eligible. We will continue to make the process easily accessible to reach those who still need to be vaccinated.”
Salem Health Medical Clinics
Vaccinations are now available at Salem Health Medical Clinics – at all eight of its primary care clinic locations in Marion and Polk counties. There are three Polk County locations in the Dallas/Monmouth area:
Salem Health Medical Clinic – 641 SE Miller Ave., Dallas
Salem Health Medical Clinic – 1000 SE Uglow Ave., Dallas
Salem Health Medical Clinic – 512 Main St., Monmouth
Walk-ins are welcome and open to the public during clinic hours, up to one hour before closing each day. Appointment scheduling is also available, for ages 12 and over, online at www.salemhealth.org/vaccine.
Mobile Vaccine Team
The Mobile Vaccine Team focuses on equity in vaccinating Oregonians, prioritizing hard-to-reach and vulnerable populations, as well as those for which travel to one of the larger vaccine clinics is a barrier. Mobile vaccine clinic sites which are open to the public will be posted on www.salemhealth.org/vaccine. No appointment is needed for the mobile vaccine clinic public sites.
In Polk County, Salem Health will host two upcoming public mobile vaccine clinics:
June 16, 2–6 p.m., Talmadge Middle School, 51 S. 16th St., Independence
June 23, 12:30–4:30 p.m., Dallas High School, 1250 SE Holman Ave., Dallas
Nearly 9,000 vaccines have been given through almost 80 mobile vaccine clinic events since March 18. Scheduling is ongoing with more mobile vaccine events currently planned for food packaging plants; migrant and seasonal agricultural workers; churches, parishes and religious groups; senior living communities; homeless communities; rural communities in Marion and Polk counties; and events which are open to the public at schools and other locations across both counties.
Salem Health’s vaccine clinic at the Oregon State Fair and Expo Center in Marion County remains open. Current hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., for both scheduled appointments and walk-ins. Visit www.salemhealth.org/vaccine for information on all available sites across Marion and Polk counties, including Salem Health Medical Clinic primary and urgent care locations and hours, and public mobile vaccine clinic events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.