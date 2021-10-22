Although the regular season for Polk County’s warming centers doesn’t start until Nov. 1, the cold weather has already arrived.
In response, the Dallas Alliance Church warming center, located at 775 E. Ellendale Ave., will be open for the next two weekends, Oct. 22-24 and 29-31.
The warming center operations are from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Intake is from 7-9 p.m. To check in after hours or arrange transportation, call 949-4987. Transportation can be arranged within rural Polk County if needed. Families and pets are welcome. Showers and laundry service are also available.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, staff will continue to take common precautions as well as extra cleaning to ensure the safety of guests and volunteers.
Anyone interested in donating or volunteering, go to https://polkwarming.weebly.com/get-involved.html. The warming center is especially in need of drivers and overnight hosts in preparation for the upcoming season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.