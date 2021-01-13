Itemizer-Observer report
POLK COUNTY — Oregon Health Authority reported 234 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in Polk County between Jan. 5 and Monday bringing the county’s total to 2,315 cases and 34 deaths.
As of Monday, the last report available before deadline, the state has reported 126,607 cases and 1,613 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
OHA also reported that 104,595 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, and 270,800 doses have been delivered throughout the Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown set a goal of administering 12,000 shots per day by Jan. 15.
Here are the daily counts for Polk County since Jan. 5:
Monday, Jan. 11: 40 new cases and no deaths.
Sunday, Jan. 10: 45 new cases and no deaths.
Saturday, Jan. 9: 38 new cases and one death.
Friday, Jan. 8: 42 new cases and no deaths.
Thursday, Jan. 7: 27 new cases and no deaths.
Wednesday, Jan. 6: 14 new cases and no deaths.
Tuesday, Jan. 5: 28 new cases and no deaths.
